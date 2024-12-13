Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 25,089 call options on the company. This is an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 14,275 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 30.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 31.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

