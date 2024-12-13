Nikola Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 181,983 call options on the company. This is an increase of 451% compared to the average daily volume of 33,007 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NKLA opened at $1.57 on Friday. Nikola has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 840.44% and a negative return on equity of 95.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1382.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,966 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 264,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 153,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

