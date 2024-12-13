What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for NKTR Q1 Earnings?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKTR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $184.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,728,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 1,870,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,659,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 1,674,924 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 66.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 355,759 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

