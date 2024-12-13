Organigram Q4 EPS Estimate Cut by Alliance Global Partners

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Organigram Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$233.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organigram

In other news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$30,275.28. Company insiders own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

