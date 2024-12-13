Organigram Q4 EPS Estimate Cut by Alliance Global Partners

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Organigram Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$233.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organigram

In other news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$30,275.28. Company insiders own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (TSE:OGI)

