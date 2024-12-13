Seaport Res Ptn Expects Higher Earnings for Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued on Monday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Independent Bank from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 454.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $5,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

