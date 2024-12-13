KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,309,091 shares of company stock worth $183,375,539. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Walmart by 9.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 91,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.