What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for Enerflex Q4 Earnings?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.59.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFX stock opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

In related news, Director Joanne Linette Cox bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$34,115.00. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

