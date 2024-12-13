Q1 Earnings Forecast for TAG Oil Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

TAG Oil Ltd. (CVE:TAO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TAG Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TAG Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for TAG Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get TAG Oil alerts:

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded TAG Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

TAG Oil Stock Performance

Shares of CVE TAO opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. TAG Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19.

TAG Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAG Oil Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was formerly known as Durum Cons. Energy Corp. and changed its name to TAG Oil Ltd. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.