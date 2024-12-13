Stifel Nicolaus Increases Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $218.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

WTS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $222.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Monica Barry sold 1,559 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $331,318.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,463.60. The trade was a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $554,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,133.04. The trade was a 18.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,974 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,594. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,425,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,708,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 715,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.