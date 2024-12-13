Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target to $13.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 267.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLRN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Trading Up 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Acelyrin stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acelyrin by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,642,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 628,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 388,631 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 81.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 273,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.