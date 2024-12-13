StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Up 8.7 %

SenesTech stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

