JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of SPRB opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 555.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. Research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 270.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 999,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

