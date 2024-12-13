Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,259,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,719,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,541,245.60. This trade represents a 1.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 353,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 490,761 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,983,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,598,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

