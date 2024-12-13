S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 77.05% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

