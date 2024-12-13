Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $589.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $318.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 13,734,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,668 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 1,860,950 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,253.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 140,515 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

