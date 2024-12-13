Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $3.10 by Analysts at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $6.66 to $3.10 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $324.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,763,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 265,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

