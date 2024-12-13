HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of 135.79 and a beta of 1.22. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

