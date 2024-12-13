Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smith Micro Software stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.