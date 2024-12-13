Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIMO. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

