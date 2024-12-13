Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.59% from the stock’s current price.

RXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,966. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $78,297.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,109,875 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,545. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,235 shares of company stock worth $802,988. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $134,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

