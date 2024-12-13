RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in RGC Resources by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

