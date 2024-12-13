Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $197.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 321,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 208,029 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 587,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 80,678 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

