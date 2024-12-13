Analysts Set Expectations for ROK FY2025 Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $9.25 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.17.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $302.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.50. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total transaction of $132,660.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,536. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $961,695.36. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,674 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

