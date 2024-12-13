TSE:TRU FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TSE:TRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trulieve Cannabis in a report issued on Monday, December 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

