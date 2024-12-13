What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for BLDR FY2025 Earnings?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $12.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.9 %

BLDR stock opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.03. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

