William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for SPXC FY2025 Earnings

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.40. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPXC. Sidoti downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

SPXC opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,904,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,342.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 174,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 196.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,225 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

