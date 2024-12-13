TerrAscend FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TerrAscend in a research note issued on Monday, December 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

