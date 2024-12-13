FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cresco Labs Increased by Analyst

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Cormark lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 2.5 %

CRLBF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $475.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.73. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

