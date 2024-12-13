What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Intel FY2025 Earnings?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a report issued on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $2,365,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Intel by 35,983.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.