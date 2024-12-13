FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ENTA Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.95). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 171.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $41,444.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,202.28. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

