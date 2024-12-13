FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Decreased by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, December 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $55.13.
Teck Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,950,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,202,000 after buying an additional 1,629,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,634,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,563 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $70,549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 48.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,934,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
