Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $568,758.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,413.28. The trade was a 32.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 545 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.11 per share, with a total value of $27,309.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,029.96. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,366 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth $12,757,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 925,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after acquiring an additional 144,867 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 96,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 238,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

