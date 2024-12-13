DA Davidson Comments on BRP’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.83.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$73.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.49. BRP has a twelve month low of C$65.32 and a twelve month high of C$102.46.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

