What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for DKS FY2025 Earnings?

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $13.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.89. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.74 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $218.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.24 and a 200-day moving average of $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

