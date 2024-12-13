Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 10.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 691.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

