StockNews.com Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer lowered Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.37. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 727,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 90.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 561,073 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $706,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

