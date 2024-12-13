StockNews.com Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer lowered Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 1.2 %
Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 727,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 90.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 561,073 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $706,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.