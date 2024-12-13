Sidoti Csr Estimates Daktronics’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daktronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAKT. StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.52 million, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 92.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $204,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,200. The trade was a 86.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

