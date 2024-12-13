Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STOK. Leerink Partners began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $652.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $123,914.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $449,114.76. This represents a 21.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000,349 shares of company stock valued at $28,031,296. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

