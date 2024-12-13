Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

PTEN stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -14.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 298,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 70,229 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

