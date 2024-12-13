Q3 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & Lifted by Zacks Research

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Read Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301,906 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $466,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.