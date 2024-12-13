TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 264.24% from the company’s previous close.

TCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $161.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. Analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,050. This trade represents a 12.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

