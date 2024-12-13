Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

