Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $255.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

TSLA opened at $418.10 on Tuesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $429.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,886 shares of company stock valued at $171,393,831. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

