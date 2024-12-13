StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $269.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 94,870 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.