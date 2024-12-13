Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

