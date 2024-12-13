Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Down 6.0 %

ULCC stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 2.43. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In related news, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,397. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $21,222,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 3,150,768 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 453,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 269,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.