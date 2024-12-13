Morgan Stanley Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $7.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

ULCC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,397. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,222,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,768 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 453,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 269,221 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

