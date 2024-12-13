Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Trimble by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 71.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,651 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

