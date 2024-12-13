Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,010.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $940.01 and last traded at $939.05. Approximately 998,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,622,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $913.35.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.85.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,405 shares of company stock worth $129,623,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $395.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $805.66 and its 200-day moving average is $716.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.