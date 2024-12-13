Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $31.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 1,971,483 shares.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.13.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
