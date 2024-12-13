Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $31.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 1,971,483 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLAY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This represents a 21.63 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 37,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $961,487.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,000.28. This trade represents a 37.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

